Photographer of the Day: Joe_r

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Joe_r
Photo: “White Rocks View”
I’ve always been curious about infrared photography, but have yet to give it a try. It is photos like this that always pique my interest. I love the colors and the otherworldly feel it provides. Aside from the infrared aspect, I really love the composition and the view off into the distance. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Rob Sylvan
