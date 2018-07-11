Photographer of the Day: Joe_r

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Joe_r

Photo: “White Rocks View”

I’ve always been curious about infrared photography, but have yet to give it a try. It is photos like this that always pique my interest. I love the colors and the otherworldly feel it provides. Aside from the infrared aspect, I really love the composition and the view off into the distance. Thanks for sharing with our group!

