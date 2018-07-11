Luminar Gets a Big Update (Especially for Windows Users)

You can now set the Canvas background color to White. Choose View > Background > White to set the working Canvas to White or choose from other shades of gray or black.

filter is more responsive and accurate. As you adjust the controls, all changes are visible in high resolution with real-time feedback.

Are you looking for truly professional control over your raw files? Then give DNG Camera Profiles a try. Luminar recognizes the industry standard DCP files that you may already have on your computer (or have bought from third parties).

Windows users gain the useful Batch Processing improvements. These include the ability to “Replace or Skip Files” when saving the file with the same name when Batch Processing. Additional options include the ability to create JPEG and TIFF files as well as improved reliability when renaming and numbering files on export.

You can quickly access new controls directly with buttons when using the

tool. You can now flip a layer on its horizontal or vertical axis. Layers can also be rotated 90˚ as needed for compensating for camera rotation. Changes made are also stored in the file’s

.