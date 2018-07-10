Photographer of the Day: Jeff Goldberg

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Jeff Goldberg

Photo: Abby in the Park 2

This is a classic theme in the art of beauty. A woman in a light colored flowered dress with a train stands in a serene meadow. She looks down and away, lost in thought. The contrasting colors of her outfit against the verdant forest bring her to the front of the composition.

