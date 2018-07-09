Quick Tip: Use Lightroom’s Flags to Temporarily Select an Image for Editing

Once images are imported into your Lightroom Classic catalog, quickly review each image and select your favorites. The trick is NOT to make this a time-consuming task. One option is to use the flagging system to temporarily select your favorite images. It’s important not to get hung up on an image. If you have to ask, “Should I flag this?” you took too long. Flag the image and move on to the next. This doesn’t mean you are going to process every selected image or delete the non-selected images. It simply allows you to quickly scan your photos and select as many as you want.

