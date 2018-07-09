Photographer of the Day: Matt Harvey

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Matt Harvey

Photo: Rise

An iconic building for a legendary hotel chain earns Photographer of the Day kudos for its creator Matt Harvey. The new Mandarin Oriental at City Center stretches into the Las Vegas skyline. The insightful use of a 7.5mm fisheye lens focuses attention on the MO zen logo for the hospitality palace. Early morning light and the rising sun make a colorful statement of the new architecture rising in the Nevada desert.

