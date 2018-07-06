The InFocus Interview Show with Wes Maggio | Photofocus Podcast July 6, 2018

In this episode:
Specializing in volume sports portraiture, portrait photographer Weston Maggio shares how he produces Volume Photography and still gets Studio Portraits results.
Topics:
- What is Volume Sports Photography?
- How long to spend with a subject.
- What gear is needed.
- What to expect during a shoot with 50 Plus subjects.
- The business side of high Volume Photography
