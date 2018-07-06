The InFocus Interview Show with Wes Maggio | Photofocus Podcast July 6, 2018

In this episode:

Specializing in volume sports portraiture, portrait photographer Weston Maggio shares how he produces Volume Photography and still gets Studio Portraits results.

Topics:

What is Volume Sports Photography?

How long to spend with a subject.

What gear is needed.

What to expect during a shoot with 50 Plus subjects.

The business side of high Volume Photography

