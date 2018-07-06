Photographer of the Day: Ken Lee

Category: Astrophotography

Photographer: Ken Lee

Photo: “Red Menace”

Ken captures a one-of-a-kind astrophotography image here, taken from inside an old military vehicle at a decommissioned World War II airfield. Ken’s technique of lighting the interior of the vehicle with a flashlight works well here, as I love the contrast between the red interior and the blue skies above.

