Photographer of the Day: Ken Lee

Category: Astrophotography
Photographer: Ken Lee
Photo: “Red Menace”
Ken captures a one-of-a-kind astrophotography image here, taken from inside an old military vehicle at a decommissioned World War II airfield. Ken’s technique of lighting the interior of the vehicle with a flashlight works well here, as I love the contrast between the red interior and the blue skies above.
