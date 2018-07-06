Photofocus

How to Create and Save Presets

What Is a Preset?

A preset is a combination of filters as well as the settings used for each of those filters to create a special look or style. Luminar ships with over 60 powerful one-click presets to quickly enhance your images. This makes editing your images fast and easy — plus they can be used as a great learning tool!

Learning from Presets

Learning from Presets

Creating a Preset

Using the Dramatic Grungy preset as a base, I changed some of the filter settings and added a few more filters. I spent about 10 minutes experimenting until I was happy with the results. A new preset was born!

Saving a Preset

Saving a preset is very simple. Click the “Save Filters Preset” button found at the bottom right of the Side Panel. A dialog will pop-up at the top of the window asking you to name your preset. Give it a descriptive name to help you remember the purpose of the preset.

How cool is that? By experimenting with Luminar’s one-click presets, you can learn how each filter or a combination of filters can be used to enhance your image. The best part, you can save the new preset as your own! Give it a try and share your results here on Photofocus or on Skylum’s Luminar Group.

