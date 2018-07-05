Wrapping for output from Learning ON1 Photo RAW by Robert Vanelli
Have you ever went to a museum and saw a frameless print where the canvas is stretched all the way around? This is called a gallery wrap and they are beautiful! They are printed on canvas and wrapped around a thick stretcher bar so that there are no visible fasteners (such as staples or tacks) — a Gallery Wrap is a wonderful way to show off your artistic side.
In the past, preparing a print to be a gallery wrap was difficult. Fortunately, programs such as On1’s Photo Raw makes it really easy. If you don’t have a copy of On1 Photo Raw, download a Free 30-DAY trial and follow along with the video.
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Printing: Creating a Frameless Gallery Wrap with On1 Photo Raw - July 5, 2018
- How to Remove People From An Image Using Luminar - June 30, 2018
- The InFocus Interview Show with Jonathan Tilly | Photofocus Podcast June 29, 2018 - June 29, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.