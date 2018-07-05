Photofocus

Printing: Creating a Frameless Gallery Wrap with On1 Photo Raw

From the course: Learning On1 Photo Raw on LinkedIn Learning

Wrapping for output from Learning ON1 Photo RAW by Robert Vanelli

Have you ever went to a museum and saw a frameless print where the canvas is stretched all the way around? This is called a gallery wrap and they are beautiful! They are printed on canvas and wrapped around a thick stretcher bar so that there are no visible fasteners (such as staples or tacks) — a Gallery Wrap is a wonderful way to show off your artistic side.

In the past, preparing a print to be a gallery wrap was difficult. Fortunately, programs such as On1’s Photo Raw makes it really easy. If you don’t have a copy of On1 Photo Raw, download a Free  30-DAY trial and follow along with the video.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

