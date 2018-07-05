Photographer of the Day: Cinzio Farinelli

Category: Street
Photographer: Cinzio Farinelli
Photo: “Torino pride ritratto”
This image, “Torino pride ritratto” by Cinzio Farinelli, caught my eye for its unique color contrasts. I love the warrior-like face paint and adorable do dog he’s so lovingly kissing.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
Erin Holmstead
