Photographer of the Day: Cinzio Farinelli

Category: Street

Photographer: Cinzio Farinelli

Photo: “Torino pride ritratto”

This image, “Torino pride ritratto” by Cinzio Farinelli, caught my eye for its unique color contrasts. I love the warrior-like face paint and adorable do dog he’s so lovingly kissing.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.