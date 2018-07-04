The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Cindy Harter | Photofocus Podcast Bonus Episode!

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with photographer Cindy Harter Sims.
We discuss in detail:
- how the journey of self-discovery can fuel your photography business development
- how to make financial plans for your business that help ensure success
- the importance of nailing technique down through unrelenting practice
- connecting with clients
- the phenomenon of how clients mirror their photographer’s energy during a session
- the role that constant education – via workshops and conferences – play in developing as a photographer
- how personal projects can help you learn and grow
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
