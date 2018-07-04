Photographer of the Day: Donna Martin

Category: Nature

Photographer: Donna Martin

Photo: “Beautiful Cascade”

Ah, time for a break by a cool and refreshing stream. Just looking at it makes me thirsty! I love the use of a slow shutter to smooth out the water, and make it appear even more tranquil. The brown warmth of the ledge under the water provides a nice contrast. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.