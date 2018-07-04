Photographer of the Day: Donna Martin

Category: Nature
Photographer: Donna Martin
Photo: “Beautiful Cascade”
Ah, time for a break by a cool and refreshing stream. Just looking at it makes me thirsty! I love the use of a slow shutter to smooth out the water, and make it appear even more tranquil. The brown warmth of the ledge under the water provides a nice contrast. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Rob Sylvan
