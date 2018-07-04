Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Happy Birthday America from Photofocus! Photo by Kevin Ames

Happy Independence Day from Photofocus plus Photographing Fireworks

0

It’s our country’s birthday and we are celebrating right along will all of our fellow Americans and visitors too!

As we honor the founding of the United States, the Photofocus team is taking the rest of the day off to be with our friends and families.

If you plan on making photos of this evening’s fireworks, below is a list of recent articles from several of our writers to help you make the most of tonight’s festivities.

Firework Photography Articles

Creating Dynamic Portraits with Sparklers by Levi Sim

Fast & Easy Tips for Photographing Fireworks this Fourth of July by Erin Holmstead

When Sparks Fly: Fireworks Photos Re-Imagined by Steve Inglima

Quick Tip: Use a Black Card While Photographing Fireworks by Kevin Ames

Creating One-of-a-Kind Fireworks with Olympus Live Composite by Jamie MacDonald

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Categories: Photography Tags: 4th of July fireworks Fourth of July photographing fireworks

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts