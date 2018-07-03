What Happens in Your Next 30 Days?

July just started. It’s a busy month for most photographers, and this one will be no different. Last year, was it better or worse? More work, less work? It’s likely that this month won’t be too different from last month. And the following month.

Lots to do, some exhausting days, a few BBQs here and there.

If You’re Happy With the Way Things Are, Keep Doing What You’re Doing

Otherwise, you may want to spend a little time to find your own superpowers, and to warp speed your life in the direction it’s meant to go. To unlock, unblock and release the deep flow you’re meant to live in. To realize the abundance that is available to you in every area of your life. And to finally start LIVING large and strong and beautiful.

If you sense that life can be more than what you have right now, this journey is for you. If you long for health, strength, courage and wealth. If you’re tired of the same old same old, and you’re ready to break out of it. If you want more joy, more money, more love, more of anything you truly desire.

We All Have Potential, But if it Stays Potential, it Might as Well Not Exist

The good news? We all have superpowers. We may have forgotten them or never discovered them, and we may have buried them or been surrounded by Kryptonite and temporarily lost them.

We may not think we have them, but we do. And we can find them, unlock them and learn how to use them.

This is Your Journey of Discovery

I lost everything I had three years ago, and everything you’ll hear and see along this journey stems from my own personal path of discovering my own superpowers.

I went from broke and depressed and not knowing what to do next, to traveling the world and building the life I’ve always wanted, learning along the way and finding the pieces of this journey to share with you. None of this came easy. All of it was drenched in blood, sweat and tears, but also in bright light and sometimes pure joy.

I can’t keep it to myself. I want you all to have it, dive into it, and find your own powers in the process. You’ll be amazed at yourself. You’ll take what you need and run with it.

Join us at http://www.fabriziacosta.com/superpowers.html.

I Can’t Wait to See You Fly!

Cover photo by chaiyapruek, Adobe Stock