Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

What Happens in Your Next 30 Days?

0

July just started. It’s a busy month for most photographers, and this one will be no different. Last year, was it better or worse? More work, less work? It’s likely that this month won’t be too different from last month. And the following month.

Lots to do, some exhausting days, a few BBQs here and there.

If You’re Happy With the Way Things Are, Keep Doing What You’re Doing

Otherwise, you may want to spend a little time to find your own superpowers, and to warp speed your life in the direction it’s meant to go. To unlock, unblock and release the deep flow you’re meant to live in. To realize the abundance that is available to you in every area of your life. And to finally start LIVING large and strong and beautiful.

If you sense that life can be more than what you have right now, this journey is for you. If you long for health, strength, courage and wealth. If you’re tired of the same old same old, and you’re ready to break out of it. If you want more joy, more money, more love, more of anything you truly desire.

Photo by Zsolnai Gergely, Adobe Stock

We All Have Potential, But if it Stays Potential, it Might as Well Not Exist

The good news? We all have superpowers. We may have forgotten them or never discovered them, and we may have buried them or been surrounded by Kryptonite and temporarily lost them.

We may not think we have them, but we do. And we can find them, unlock them and learn how to use them.

This is Your Journey of Discovery

I lost everything I had three years ago, and everything you’ll hear and see along this journey stems from my own personal path of discovering my own superpowers.

I went from broke and depressed and not knowing what to do next, to traveling the world and building the life I’ve always wanted, learning along the way and finding the pieces of this journey to share with you. None of this came easy. All of it was drenched in blood, sweat and tears, but also in bright light and sometimes pure joy.

I can’t keep it to myself. I want you all to have it, dive into it, and find your own powers in the process. You’ll be amazed at yourself. You’ll take what you need and run with it.

Join us at http://www.fabriziacosta.com/superpowers.html.

I Can’t Wait to See You Fly!

Cover photo by chaiyapruek, Adobe Stock

Fabrizia Costa

Fabrizia Costa is a portrait and wedding photographer who also helps photographers raise the level of their work and their business through workshops and personal coaching. Her work is all about deep shifts in perspective, seeing things with new eyes, and thinking outside the box. If you’re a professional wedding or portrait photographer, you can join her free Outside the Box Evolution group on Facebook.

Latest posts by Fabrizia Costa (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photography Tags: life journey superheroes Superpowers

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts