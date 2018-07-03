Photographer of the Day: Kristian Bjornstad

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Kristian Bjornstad
Photo: Philadelphia 1
This is a very well styled portrait that is a casual catch at first glance. Look closer. See the hatband that matches her hair? The pinstripes in her jacket do too. The blue background makes the lady stand out as a good portrait must. This one is very well done indeed.
