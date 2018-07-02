Firework photos require the shutter be open for long periods. Ambient light can creep in between bursts of exploding visual goodness. Prevent this by holding a black card over the lens until the streak of firework heads into the sky. Remove the card. When the burst is finished cover the lens once again.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Quick Tip: Use a Black Card While Photographing Fireworks - July 2, 2018
- Photographer of the Week: June 25 ~ 29, 2018 - July 1, 2018
- Sunday Comics: 1984 Plus 34 years… - July 1, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.