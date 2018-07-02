Photographer of the Day: Tim Karas

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Tim Karas
Photo: “Coiled”
Tim’s photograph of the grand staircase inside the Rookery, in Chicago, really captures the depth and beauty that the little details can provide. The railings here are just stunning, and the window decorations just encapsulate the building’s marvel even more so. The way Tim captures the staircase makes it truly grand, emphasizing the scale and the details it provides.
