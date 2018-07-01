Photofocus

Kids with sparklers is a great way to test exposure before the big fireworks display

Quick Tip: Use Sparklers to Get Exposures Right for Fireworks

Fireworks and the Fourth of July go together like hot dogs and apple pie. Thing is getting the exposure right for fireworks is anything but simple as pie. Here’s an easy way to make sure your settings are perfect.

  1. Buy some sparklers
  2. Give them to your kids
  3. Make photos of the lit sparklers
  4. After the fun, review the photos to see which setting give the best detail in the brightest parts of the photo.

More fast and easy tips for photographing fireworks.

