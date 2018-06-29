Using the Luminar 2018 Sunrays Filter on Your Drone Photographs

Luminar 2018 has some very cool filters. In this article, I’ll show you how I use the Sunrays filter with my drone photographs and how to use Luminosity, Gradient, Radial, and Brush masks with the filter, to control how the filter is applied to photographs. The best way to understand the Sunrays Filter is to watch the videos, see what it does to the photograph and then experiment with your own photographs.

To follow along you will need Luminar 2018.

If you are new to working with Luminar 2018 filters and masks, you will find my articles below to help get you started.

How to Use Luminar’s Brushes, Filters, and Masks – Part 1

How to Use Luminar’s Brushes, Filters, and Masks – Part 2

How to Use Luminar’s Brushes, Filters, and Masks – Part 3

Sunray Filter Controls

What the Controls Do

Place Sun Center. Click this button to interactively nudge the sun’s position by dragging. Moves the sun’s origin point along the X-axis Moves the sun’s origin point along the Y-axis.

Click this button to interactively nudge the sun’s position by dragging.

Sunrays Amount: Controls the overall intensity of the sun rays

Controls the overall intensity of the sun rays Sunrays Look: This changes the overall brightness of the scene

This changes the overall brightness of the scene Sunrays Number: Use a higher number for more rays and a lower number for fewer

Use a higher number for more rays and a lower number for fewer Sunrays Length: This impact the distance the sun rays will travel

This impact the distance the sun rays will travel Sunrays Warmth: Use this slider to adjust the color temperature of the rays

Use this slider to adjust the color temperature of the rays Sun Radius: This affects the size of the sun rays origin point

This affects the size of the sun rays origin point Sun Glow Radius: This slider changes the size of the glow around the sun

This slider changes the size of the glow around the sun Sun Warmth: Can change the sun from bright white to a warm glow

Can change the sun from bright white to a warm glow Overall Penetration: This slider impacts how much the sun passes through an area which can be useful when trying to natural composite the rays into a photo

This slider impacts how much the sun passes through an area which can be useful when trying to natural composite the rays into a photo Overall Randomize: Use this slider to get entirely new results that are a variation based on the current settings

Now watch the video on the Sunrays Filter

Now watch the video on using Luminosity, Gradient, Radial, and Brush Mask with the Sunrays Filter

Original Photograph

Sunrays Filter using Luminosity Mask

Sunrays Filter using Gradient Mask

Sunrays Filter using Radial Mask

Sunrays Filter using Brush Mask

Fly safe and have fun!

DJI Mavic Air at B&H

DJI Mavic Pro at B&H

DJI Phantom 4 Pro at B&H

BJI Inspire 2 at B&H

All Drones at B&H