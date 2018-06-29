Using the Luminar 2018 Sunrays Filter on Your Drone Photographs

Luminar 2018 has some very cool filters. In this article, I’ll show you how I use the Sunrays filter with my drone photographs and how to use Luminosity, Gradient, Radial, and Brush masks with the filter, to control how the filter is applied to photographs. The best way to understand the Sunrays Filter is to watch the videos, see what it does to the photograph and then experiment with your own photographs.
To follow along you will need Luminar 2018.
If you are new to working with Luminar 2018 filters and masks, you will find my articles below to help get you started.
Sunray Filter Controls
What the Controls Do
- Place Sun Center. Click this button to interactively nudge the sun’s position by dragging.
- Moves the sun’s origin point along the X-axis
- Moves the sun’s origin point along the Y-axis.
- Sunrays Amount: Controls the overall intensity of the sun rays
- Sunrays Look: This changes the overall brightness of the scene
- Sunrays Number: Use a higher number for more rays and a lower number for fewer
- Sunrays Length: This impact the distance the sun rays will travel
- Sunrays Warmth: Use this slider to adjust the color temperature of the rays
- Sun Radius: This affects the size of the sun rays origin point
- Sun Glow Radius: This slider changes the size of the glow around the sun
- Sun Warmth: Can change the sun from bright white to a warm glow
- Overall Penetration: This slider impacts how much the sun passes through an area which can be useful when trying to natural composite the rays into a photo
- Overall Randomize: Use this slider to get entirely new results that are a variation based on the current settings
Now watch the video on the Sunrays Filter
Now watch the video on using Luminosity, Gradient, Radial, and Brush Mask with the Sunrays Filter
Original Photograph
Sunrays Filter using Luminosity Mask
Sunrays Filter using Gradient Mask
Sunrays Filter using Radial Mask
Sunrays Filter using Brush Mask
Fly safe and have fun!
Chris Anson
Chris started Portland Pro Drones with the focus on working as a contractor for other companies, flying their drones and his own, as well as capturing stock videography and photography. Chris flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
