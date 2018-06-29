The InFocus Interview Show with Jonathan Tilly | Photofocus Podcast June 29, 2018

In this episode:
Personal Brand Strategist Jonathan Tilly shares how to build your brand on Instagram.
Topics:
- Choosing a good name before setting up your profile
- The purpose of your Instagram
- What content should be on your Instagram
- Creating interaction with followers
- How to schedule Instagram post
- Building an Instagram scheduling day
- The benefits of Instagram Stories
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
