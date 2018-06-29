The InFocus Interview Show with Jonathan Tilly | Photofocus Podcast June 29, 2018

In this episode:

Personal Brand Strategist Jonathan Tilly shares how to build your brand on Instagram.

Topics:

Choosing a good name before setting up your profile

The purpose of your Instagram

What content should be on your Instagram

Creating interaction with followers

How to schedule Instagram post

Building an Instagram scheduling day

The benefits of Instagram Stories

If you like these Infocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! TruLife acrylic, MPB.com, ThinkTapLearn.com