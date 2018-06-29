Photographer of the Day: Plane Sight Images

Category: Street

Photographer: Plane Sight Images

Upon first glance, this tends to be your typical scene in front of a coffee shop or retail space, with a woman sitting in a chair, petting her dog. But upon closer glance, you see a boy in the window, staring at the woman intensely. It makes for quite the comical composition and helps to elevate the photograph to be something truly unique.

When it comes to street photography, children are great subjects to show their happiness and emotion. Here, a boy picks out which watermelon to buy from a street vendor in San Juan La Laguna, Guatemala. The black and white treatment gives the photograph a subtle urban feel, which really helps to amplify the scene.

