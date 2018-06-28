Quick Tip: Creating Two Versions of an Image in Lightroom Classic

Remember how I showed you the power of snapshots in Adobe Lightroom Classic? Well, sometimes you need to produce multiple versions of the same image, whether it’s to have two different styles to your photos, use in third-party plugins or otherwise.

To do this, simply right-click on an image in your Lightroom catalog, and click “Create Virtual Copy” (or go to the Photo menu > Create Virtual Copy). This will create a “copy” of the master image. You can put these into stacks for better organization, or keep them separate. It’s a totally different file, meaning you can save versions of your photos to your heart’s content!