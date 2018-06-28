Photographer of the Day: Peter Hickson

Category: Sports

Photographer: Peter Hickson “Travelling at speed”

Peter does a nice job here using panning in this shot of a windsurfer. With the background blurred, the windsurfer is crystal sharp, and the contrast between the different colors present really helps to elevate this to the next level.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

