Photographer of the Day: Peter Hickson

Category: Sports
Photographer: Peter Hickson “Travelling at speed”
Peter does a nice job here using panning in this shot of a windsurfer. With the background blurred, the windsurfer is crystal sharp, and the contrast between the different colors present really helps to elevate this to the next level.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
