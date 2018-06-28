Gear Review: Ruggard Thunderhead 35 Camera Backpack

Everyone needs a camera backpack, and this one from Ruggard is a good choice. It’s well made and will protect your gear. It’s a medium-sized bag with room for lots of tools. The carry straps and belt are well padded. It’ll even carry your laptop. It’s not a stylish bag, but it’s a straightforward simple design that has proven effective.
