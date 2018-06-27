In this episode:
Photoshop tutor and retoucher Andrew Kavanagh talks about the benefits of joining a Facebook group. Andrew runs one of the most successful Facebook Groups “Photoshop and photography” with over 300K members.
Topics:
- What motivated Andrew to create the group
- How members learn from top professionals
- A resource to ask questions and share ideas.
- Use of Facebook’s new Units section
If you like these Infocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! MPB.com, ThinkTapLearn.com
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- The InFocus Interview Show with Andrew Kavanagh | Photofocus Podcast June 27, 2018 - June 27, 2018
- 5 Tips for Printing Your Photos - June 26, 2018
- Is this Job Worth Doing? How to Decide to Take It or Leave It - June 24, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.