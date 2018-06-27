The InFocus Interview Show with Andrew Kavanagh | Photofocus Podcast June 27, 2018

In this episode:

Photoshop tutor and retoucher Andrew Kavanagh talks about the benefits of joining a Facebook group. Andrew runs one of the most successful Facebook Groups “Photoshop and photography” with over 300K members.

Topics:

What motivated Andrew to create the group

How members learn from top professionals

A resource to ask questions and share ideas.

Use of Facebook’s new Units section

