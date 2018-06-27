Photographer of the Day: Martijn van der Nat

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Martijn van der Nat “Treebeard”



What an amazing tree! I love the use of the starburst created by using a small aperture to really make this photo come alive. So warm and mysterious. Straight from Middle Earth. Thanks for sharing with our group.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.