Photographer of the Day: Michael Greening

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Michael Greening “Betty Page Rocketeer“



Cosplay is a very popular form of beauty photography. Who doesn’t love to dress up? After all, that’s really what fashion is all about. This photograph crosses genres with a pinup model, Christy Blood Empress, putting her Betty Page character into the outfit of comic book hero “The Rocketeer.” This portrait is expressive, engaging and just plain fun.

Originally posted to the Photofocus Flickr group here.

