Photographer of the Day: Michael Greening

Photographer: Michael Greening “Betty Page Rocketeer“
Cosplay is a very popular form of beauty photography. Who doesn’t love to dress up? After all, that’s really what fashion is all about. This photograph crosses genres with a pinup model, Christy Blood Empress, putting her Betty Page character into the outfit of comic book hero “The Rocketeer.” This portrait is expressive, engaging and just plain fun.
