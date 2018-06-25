We Want to See Your Wedding Photographs!

If you haven’t already heard yet, starting in July, Photofocus is making some changes to our Photographer of the Day feature. The new schedule will look like this:
Monday: Architecture
Tuesday: Beauty, curated by Kevin Ames
Wednesday: Outdoor, curated by Rob Sylvan
Thursday: Street, curated by Erin Holmstead
Friday: Flex category, curated by Bryan Esler
Our new flex category will be changing each month. In July, we’re highlighting astrophotography images by our readers. And in August, we’re going full-blown wedding. That’s right — we want to see some of your best wedding photographs and highlight them on the Photofocus website. And don’t forget — if you’re chosen as a Photographer of the Day, you’re instantly in the running for becoming our Photographer of the Week, too!
To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr, 500px, Facebook or Google+ communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!
