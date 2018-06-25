We Want to See Your Wedding Photographs!

If you haven’t already heard yet, starting in July, Photofocus is making some changes to our Photographer of the Day feature. The new schedule will look like this:

Monday: Architecture

Tuesday: Beauty, curated by Kevin Ames

Wednesday: Outdoor, curated by Rob Sylvan

Thursday: Street, curated by Erin Holmstead

Friday: Flex category, curated by Bryan Esler

Our new flex category will be changing each month. In July, we’re highlighting astrophotography images by our readers. And in August, we’re going full-blown wedding. That’s right — we want to see some of your best wedding photographs and highlight them on the Photofocus website. And don’t forget — if you’re chosen as a Photographer of the Day, you’re instantly in the running for becoming our Photographer of the Week, too!

To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr, 500px, Facebook or Google+ communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!