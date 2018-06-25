Photographer of the Day: Anna Savino

Category: Travel

Photographer: Anna Savino – “Vulci“



I love the softness of the light in this and the way the wooden railing leads me into the image to the castle and across the bridge. The colors in the railing also reflected in the bridge and the rocks along the water complete the trip through this lovely scene.

