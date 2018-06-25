Gear Review: Vanguard’s Alta Sky 66 Super-Telephoto Pack

Vanguard’s Alta Sky 66 is designed to carry super-telephoto lenses, like 400mm or 600mm lenses, spotting scopes and other long stuff. It is well-made, comfortable, and has a lifetime warranty. There are few bags that feel as comfortable carrying heavy stuff as this bag does. It manages sweat very well and is made of durable materials to protect your tools. Highly recommended.
Levi Sim
Levi Sim
