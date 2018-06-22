The InFocus Interview Show with James Schmelzer | Photofocus Podcast June 22, 2018

In this episode:
Master Craftsmen Photographer and Lumix Ambassador James Schmelzer shares his insight on continuous lighting the benefits of Mirrorless Cameras .
Topics:
- Why he switched to Lumix
- Continuous lighting
- The future of continuous lighting and Mirrorless cameras
- Wrap around lighting
If you like these Infocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! TruLife acrylic, MPB.com, ThinkTapLearn.com
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
