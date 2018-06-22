The InFocus Interview Show with James Schmelzer | Photofocus Podcast June 22, 2018

In this episode:

Master Craftsmen Photographer and Lumix Ambassador James Schmelzer shares his insight on continuous lighting the benefits of Mirrorless Cameras .

Topics:

Why he switched to Lumix

Continuous lighting

The future of continuous lighting and Mirrorless cameras

Wrap around lighting

