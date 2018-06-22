Photographer of the Day: Pat Callahan

Category: Street
Photographer: Pat Callahan “San Juan La Laguna-This One!”
When it comes to street photography, children are great subjects to show their happiness and emotion. Here, a boy picks out which watermelon to buy from a street vendor in San Juan La Laguna, Guatemala. The black and white treatment gives the photograph a subtle urban feel, which really helps to amplify the scene.
