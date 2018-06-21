Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Sports

Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz “we don’t play boxing”

This portrait of a boxer does a really great job of showcasing the training process. There’s some anticipation present with the boxer, and the capture gives us a great view of the world behind the sport. The black and white treatment strengthens the viewpoint here, as it gives a slight edginess to the shot.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

