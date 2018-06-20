What Subjects to Shoot for Stock Video and Photography?

Let’s continue our look at achieving success as a stock contributor for photo and video. Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington sits down with Dennis Radeke of Adobe to learn what subjects sell best as stock video and stock photography. This is an inside look at the trends and topics that can help you reach a broader audience and monetize your photos and videos.
