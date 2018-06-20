Beyond Technique Podcast with Bob Coates | Photofocus Podcast June 20, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level!

We discuss in detail:

How being diverse in your photography skillset can be a strong asset, and how it can actually enrich your work

The multiple types of photography that goes into a single wedding gig

The important role that networking plays in the success of your photography business

The role that constant education plays in the development of every photographer

How business and marketing skills are instrumental in a successful photography business

How PhotoShelter plays a role in how Bob presents his work

How Bob is selling his fine art

You can find Bob at:

PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.

Get social! Follow PhotoShelter online:

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.