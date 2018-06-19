Sigma Goes Big with Seven E-Mount ART Lenses for Sony Mirrorless Cameras

Sigma Corporation of America has announced that it will introduce seven new E-Mount lenses for Sony mirrorless cameras to their Global Vision Art series.

Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art for Sony E-Mount

Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art for Sony E-Mount

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art for Sony E-Mount

Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art for Sony E-Mount

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art for Sony E-Mount

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art for Sony E-Mount

Sigma 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art for Sony E-Mount

Additionally, two new Art lenses will be Introduced at CP+ 2018:

Sigma 70mm f/2.8 Macro Art Lens for Sony E-Mount

Sigma 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art for Sony E-Mount

Features

These new Sigma Art lenses will take advantage of Sony’s continuous autofocus (AF-C) and high-speed autofocus. Neither of these work with the Sigma Mount Converter MC-11. As with the converter, the lenses will work with the in-camera stabilization and lens aberration correction. For customers with existing Art lenses wishing to switch to the Sony mirrorless cameras, Sigma offers a mount conversion service that removes the current mount and replaces it with a new E-Mount. This work is performed exclusively by Sigma.

In the spirit of transparency, I have been a sponsored Sigma Pro. I use Sigma Art and Sports series lenses exclusively on my Canon cameras. Sigma has not offered nor have I accepted any consideration for creating this article.