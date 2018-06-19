Photographer of the Day: Monty McKinnen

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Monty McKinnen “OPOA5112“
Beauty, while often thought of as the realm of women, this image shows the beauty of a young man wearing amazingly beautiful ink. The butterfly whose wings wrap his neck, the owl returning from the hunt on his chest, the roses and Wonder Woman on one are with Batman, Batgirl in Gotham, and Superman on the other arm surround him in beauty too. The simple pose and natural light against the almost completely dark background make the subject and his art compelling. This image reminds us that beauty is everywhere. Behold it!
