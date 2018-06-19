Photofocus

Adobe Spark Post Comes to Android

Fresh off of some major updates for Lightroom this morning, Adobe has announced an Adobe Spark Post beta for Android devices. Offering nearly the same feature set as its iOS and web counterparts, the Android version is a beta version – meaning that Adobe is still tinkering with a few things.

The Android app lets you apply type and design filters to any photo in your camera roll, Creative Cloud library or to thousands of free stock photos. You’ll find the same templates from the iOS and web versions, and have the ability to quickly resize, apply filters and add typographical elements.

Spark Post is a great way for you to further enhance your photographs for sharing on social media for promotion. It’s also a great place to start for designing things like posters to promote an upcoming event like a headshot party.

Throughout the beta process, Adobe will also be adding features such as the ability to add your own brand elements, icons, a custom color picker and animations.

You can download Adobe Spark Post for free in the Google Play store.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
