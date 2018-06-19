Adobe Brings Powerful New Features to Lightroom CC and Classic

Photofocus

This morning, Adobe announced updates to its desktop versions of Lightroom Classic and Lightroom CC. While both programs have added a few new enhancements and features, Lightroom CC has also been updated to make it further in line with its Classic counterpart.

In addition to preset and profile syncing, you can now create profiles on-the-go with the Lightroom CC Mobile apps.

Lightroom CC Adds Preset and Profile Syncing

The big feature announced today is the ability for Lightroom CC to sync your presets and profiles between instances of the program. This works for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, ChromeOS and on the web, so you can have all your favorite looks with you no matter what device you’re on.

This works for both custom-created presets as well as third-party presets and profiles. Also new is the ability to create presets on your mobile devices.

For third-party presets, you first have to start on the desktop version of Lightroom CC, and then click on File, and then on the new “Import Profiles & Presets” menu option. You can then browse to import either a folder or selection of files — including a combination of both profiles and presets.

Once you’ve imported these via the desktop version, they will sync to any other devices sharing your Creative Cloud account.

Further Enhancements to Lightroom CC

In addition to the preset and profile syncing feature, Adobe has also released a variety of updates bringing Lightroom CC closer in line with the features of Lightroom Classic.

Batch Copy and Paste Settings

If you’re batch editing photos, you can now apply your edit settings from one photo to a range of other photos, similar to the Sync Settings option in Lightroom Classic. To bring over all of the edit settings, go to the Photo > Copy Edit Settings menu option (or Ctrl/Command + C). You can selectively choose which settings to bring over by going to Photo > Choose Editing Settings to Copy (or Ctrl/Command + Shift + C).

Once you’ve copied your edit settings, you can paste the settings by going to Photo > Paste Settings (or Ctrl/Command + V).

Enhanced Sharing Options

You now have more control over albums that you share to lightroom.adobe.com, allowing you to allow downloads, show metadata or show location data.

Additional Mobile Features

Healing Brush

The healing brush that is a staple of the desktop versions of Lightroom has now been brought to the mobile version. This is super helpful for removing dust spots or other blemishes in your photographs.

Remove Chromatic Aberrations (iOS Only)

There’s a new checkbox in the Optics tab, allowing you to remove chromatic aberration in an image.

Technology Previews

Want to play around with the latest and greatest features that are next on deck for Lightroom CC Mobile? Now you can. On iOS, the first technology previews are a Long Exposure mode and Guided Tutorials, whereas Android users will see expanded HDR support when capturing photographs.

The Long Exposure mode adds a new capture mode to Lightroom Mobile, capturing a series of DNG or JPEG images, stabilizing them and then merging them together. This creates the simulation of a long exposure.

Guided Tutorials adds a new section to the Help & Support menu within the Settings, walking you through several different features of the app.

Finally, the HDR Support Technology Preview for Android extends support of the HDR capture mode for devices that have not yet been fully certified for the feature.

Classic Gets an Upgrade, Too

In addition to the feature upgrades to Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic has received a few additional upgrades, centering around the organization of your catalog.

Profiles and Presets Management

You can now control the visibility of profiles as well as expand and collapse all profiles to quickly scan through them. For presets, you can now rename and manage presets straight through Lightroom Classic.

Color Labels for Organizational Folders

Just like you can assign color labels to individual photographs, you can now assign color labels to a folder and then filter by those labels.

Auto-Stack HDR/Panorama and Auto-Stack by Capture Time

There’s a new “Create Stack” option within the HDR and Panorama merge tools, which helps to clean up your grid view of photographs.

Faster Searching in Folders

Finally, the speed in which you see folders has been greatly sped up.

Conclusion

Lightroom continues to be the industry leader when it comes to organization and development of digital images. With an affordable $9.99/month price tag, it’s encouraging to see Adobe continue to lead the way in terms of innovation in how you edit and manage your photographs.

