Photographer of the Day: Michael Berg

Category: Travel

Photographer: Michael Berg – “Corporativo Citibanamex“



As I was scrolling through images looking for this week’s Travel photo of the day this one made me stop and look again. At first, I thought it was a looking up perspective, then I thought maybe it was a mirror image shot or even a created mirror image.

I love images that make you stop and think. This is a great example of that and it’s pushed me to do some investigating to find out who the architect is.



Please click on the link here to see the full image as this is cropped to fit out Photo of the Day format.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.