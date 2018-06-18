Category: Travel
Photographer: Michael Berg – “Corporativo Citibanamex“
As I was scrolling through images looking for this week’s Travel photo of the day this one made me stop and look again. At first, I thought it was a looking up perspective, then I thought maybe it was a mirror image shot or even a created mirror image.
I love images that make you stop and think. This is a great example of that and it’s pushed me to do some investigating to find out who the architect is.
Please click on the link here to see the full image as this is cropped to fit out Photo of the Day format.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Lauri Novak
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Michael Berg - June 18, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin - June 11, 2018
- Photographer of the Day:Michael Hoffman - June 4, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.