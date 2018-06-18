Photofocus

Gear Review: Ruggard Hunter Pro 65 DSLR Holster Bag

A holster bag is a terrific addition to your camera bag quiver. In fact, it’s a very good choice as a first camera bag. You’ll always find uses for it, even when your equipment needs outgrow its size. I have far more gear than will fit in this bag, but I use it as a convenient bag for keeping a camera and lens handy. It sits next to me in the car, it goes inside another duffle bag or backpack and I attach it to the belt of my backpack when hiking. In this video, I show you the 65, but it comes in various sizes, including a larger bag which would hold a 70-200mm lens attached to a camera.

Check out the whole lineup of Hunter Pro Holster Bags right here.

Pictures following the video.

 

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.
