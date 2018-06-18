Gear Review: Ruggard Hunter Pro 65 DSLR Holster Bag

A holster bag is a terrific addition to your camera bag quiver. In fact, it’s a very good choice as a first camera bag. You’ll always find uses for it, even when your equipment needs outgrow its size. I have far more gear than will fit in this bag, but I use it as a convenient bag for keeping a camera and lens handy. It sits next to me in the car, it goes inside another duffle bag or backpack and I attach it to the belt of my backpack when hiking. In this video, I show you the 65, but it comes in various sizes, including a larger bag which would hold a 70-200mm lens attached to a camera.

Check out the whole lineup of Hunter Pro Holster Bags right here.

Pictures following the video.