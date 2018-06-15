Photographer of the Day: verlacosa

Category: Street

Photographer: verlacosa “Marche du Nain Rouge”

The photographer does a great job here capturing the scene, during the Marche du Nain Rouge Festival in Detroit. To me, the smoke helps to conclude and finalize the photograph, bringing a certain amount of emotion to the man wearing the costume. Great composition and some really great colors are present.

