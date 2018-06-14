Photographer of the Day: Mike Millspaugh

Category: Sports

Photographer: Mike Millspaugh “Newgarden”

A great example of panning, Mike captures a racer during qualifying for the Indy Grand Prix. Here, the background is simple yet helps to display motion with the white lines above the car. For its part, the car is very sharp here, and Mike does a nice job of framing it with the race track.

