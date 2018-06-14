Category: Sports
Photographer: Mike Millspaugh “Newgarden”
A great example of panning, Mike captures a racer during qualifying for the Indy Grand Prix. Here, the background is simple yet helps to display motion with the white lines above the car. For its part, the car is very sharp here, and Mike does a nice job of framing it with the race track.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Mike Millspaugh - June 14, 2018
- Photography Marketing: What to Do When Potential Clients Don’t Respond - June 11, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Kurt Kramer - June 8, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.