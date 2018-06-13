Photographer of the Day: Ganesh Kumar

Category: Outdoors
Photographer: Ganesh Kumar “Henry Hill”
I love the colors, the clouds, and the warmth of the fading light, all of which combine to create a great photograph. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
