Photographer of the Day: Bernhard Garbers

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Bernhard Garbers “Anime“



Anime, Japanese for animation, dates back to 1917. It has become known as a style of realistic, though, cartoonlike storytelling. The photograph “Anime” lives up to this by making us wonder what the organ grinding character is about. The colors are rich, her makeup is edgy and the background is nondescript. The elements all add up to make a story. What story enters your mind?

Originally posted to the Photofocus Flickr group here.

