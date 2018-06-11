Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin

Category: Travel

Photographer: Bert de Bruin – “Business Plane in Fog“



Though traveling has its share of hassles, it also has many beautiful moments, yes, even at the airport (or train/bus stations). Bert has captured a beautiful sunset while waiting for his flight.



Want to see more fun and beautiful airport photos? Check out #airportphotowalk by our own Levi Sim on social media. Proof you can find beauty and something to shoot anywhere.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.