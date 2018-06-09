How to Light Painting Spirals

As a mom of two wild little ones, I am always looking for creative ways to express myself with my photography. One of those ways is with light painting. Light painting for me is a stress reliever and something I can do after the little ones have gone to sleep. It’s a technique used in long exposure photography where you can use artificial light to illuminate a scene or to create new elements within the image. Basically, you are running around in the dark, waving a light around to create cool effects. Sometimes during those moments, you feel like a Jedi lightsaber master and you realize you might have missed your calling in life. 🙂 Either way, it’s fun and so simple to do. Here is a quick video to show you how I light paint at home. Give it a try. See what you can create. Even get your kids join in on the fun, they will love it!

Tools: