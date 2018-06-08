The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast June 8, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with Pro Photo Daily Editor and Motion Arts Pro David Schonauer.
We discuss in detail:
- The art of getting your work published
- The criteria he used to pick certain images as an editor
- The value of authentic networking and relationship building
- Building relationships with a magazines for the long term
- Entering competitions to get your work seen
- The importance of doing your homework and research beforehand
- The importance of portfolio reviews
- The value of face-to-face interactions when you want to get your work seen
- Being personable and pleasant in your communication skills
- Making the most of showing your work at conventions
- Tips for having an effective website Contact Page
- Picking your marketing strength and sticking with it
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
