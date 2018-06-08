Photographer of the Day: Kurt Kramer

Category: Street

Photographer: Kurt Kramer “Orange/Yellow (57042)”

I’m plenty used to seeing the scenes beneath the Chicago train tracks, but Kurt seems to do a spectacular job at capturing and framing his subject. By framing her in-between the columns, there’s enough contrast to make the woman walking stand out amongst the pavement. The composition here is perfect, and the woman’s orange outfit just adds to the stellar scene.

