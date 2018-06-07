Photographer of the Day: Mark Fletcher

Category: Sports

Photographer: Mark Fletcher “Jamie Vardy – Leicester vs Southampton 19/04/18 (Explored)”

Mark captures this soccer player mid-air as the soccer ball reaches his toes, in what is an excellent, well-composed photograph. The blurred background helps to separate the player and make him stand out in what is already an excellent, sharp scene.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.