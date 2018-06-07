Photographer of the Day: Mark Fletcher

Category: Sports
Photographer: Mark Fletcher “Jamie Vardy – Leicester vs Southampton 19/04/18 (Explored)”
Mark captures this soccer player mid-air as the soccer ball reaches his toes, in what is an excellent, well-composed photograph. The blurred background helps to separate the player and make him stand out in what is already an excellent, sharp scene.
